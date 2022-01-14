16,696 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

