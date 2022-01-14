$238.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to announce $238.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.60 million. Rogers reported sales of $210.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year sales of $940.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.30 million to $942.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $273.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $274.17.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

