2,713 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 74.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.56.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.