28,771 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWIR opened at $16.90 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $638.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

