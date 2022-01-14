2,908 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after buying an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

