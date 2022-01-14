302,488 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 302,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 238,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

