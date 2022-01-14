360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $19.55

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.55, but opened at $19.99. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 517 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

