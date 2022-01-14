39,615 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

