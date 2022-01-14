3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,325.91

3i Group Plc (LON:III) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.91 ($18.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,435.38 ($19.48). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,407.50 ($19.11), with a volume of 2,102,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.92) to GBX 1,735 ($23.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,422.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,325.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About 3i Group (LON:III)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

