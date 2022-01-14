$400.15 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $400.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $421.10 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 626,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,796. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.