4,350 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 141,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,333. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Provides asset management services

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.