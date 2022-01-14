$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to post $467.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 657,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.29. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott bought 1,867 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

