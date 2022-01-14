49,000 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Maximus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

