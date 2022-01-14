49,065 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,944,000 after purchasing an additional 743,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 411,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,281,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.74. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

