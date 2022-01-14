$538.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $538.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 320,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,629. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.43.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

