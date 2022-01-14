5,557 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.01. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.