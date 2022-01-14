55I LLC Purchases Shares of 3,024 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,024 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

