55I LLC Sells 344 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

55I LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 109,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 77,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

