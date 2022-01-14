55I LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

55I LLC bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,466 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 105.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 83,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

BLL opened at $91.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

