60,000 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.05. 26,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

