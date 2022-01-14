$67.29 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post $67.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.55 million and the highest is $67.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Riskified stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,779. Riskified has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

