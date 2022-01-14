$83.90 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will post $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year sales of $277.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Piper Sandler upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

STKS stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 1,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

