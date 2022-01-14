888 (LON:888) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $268.60

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.60 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.65), with a volume of 808247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.20 ($3.87).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.37) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.38 ($7.59).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 317.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 370.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,648.27 ($2,237.37).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

