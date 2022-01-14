9,048 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 69.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.63. 14,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,771. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.