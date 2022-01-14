908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 7875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Specifically, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $109,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $2,107,519 over the last 90 days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $490.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 867,014 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 10.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 331,079 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

