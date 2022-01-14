a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

AKA opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million. Analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,454,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

