Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 267.0 days.

OTCMKTS AALBF opened at $64.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AALBF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

