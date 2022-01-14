AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 158,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $236.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

