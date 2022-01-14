Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX opened at $3.83 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.