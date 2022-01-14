ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug, Nuplazid, has recorded strong sales since its launch. It’s top line consists of only net product sales of Nuplazid. The drug’s label-expansion program looks promising, with several studies that are currently underway. The company plans to file for Nuplazid label expansion in first quarter 2022. If approved, not only will the drug’s eligible patient population be expanded, but will boost sales in days ahead. However, heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a worry. Also, the regulatory setback, wherein the FDA issued a complete response letter for Nuplazid’s label expansion, hurt the stock severely. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.37.

ACAD stock opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

