Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lessened by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 232,230 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $610,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

ACN stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.77. 82,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,309. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.44. The company has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

