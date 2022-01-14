Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.75. 58,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,309. The firm has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

