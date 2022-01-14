Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,560,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.87 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.