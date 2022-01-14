Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. dropped their price target on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 748.44% and a negative return on equity of 107.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 40,000 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

