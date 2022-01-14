ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of ADCT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 1,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 75,664 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

