adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in adidas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

