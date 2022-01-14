adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. adidas has a twelve month low of $137.64 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. Research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.50.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
