adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.50.

ADDYY opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $137.64 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.46.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

