Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $59.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

ADNT stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adient by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

