Adshares Price Down 5% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00005578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $52.48 million and $3.79 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00189503 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,831,993 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

