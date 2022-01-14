Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in December

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AVIFY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.31.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

