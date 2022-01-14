Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gifford Fong Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.07. 1,496,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,377,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.