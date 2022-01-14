Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62,379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 495,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 494,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 484,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $55.57 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.