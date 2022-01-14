Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $58.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07.

