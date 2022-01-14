Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,758 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in YETI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after acquiring an additional 133,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

