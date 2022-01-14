Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

