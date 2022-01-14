Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

PEY opened at $21.89 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.