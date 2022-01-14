Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.