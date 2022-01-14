Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $50.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $57.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.