Advisory Services Network LLC Has $269,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period.

USXF opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

