Advisory Services Network LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $2,665,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 50.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CDK Global stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

